Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after buying an additional 109,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.23.

NYSE:CRL opened at $229.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.85 and a 200 day moving average of $223.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

