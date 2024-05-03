Truist Financial Corp Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.55.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $254.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.81 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

