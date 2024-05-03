Truist Financial Corp Sells 18,575 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,575 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $106.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.