Truist Financial Corp Sells 30,452 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,452 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.3 %

PEG stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $70.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.