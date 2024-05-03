Truist Financial Corp Sells 69,204 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,204 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 95,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.89 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $37.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.