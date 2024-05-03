Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,433 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,003,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 121,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $150.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $188.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.72.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

