Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 200.50 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.51). Approximately 5,182,728 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 1,802,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.40 ($2.35).

TRST has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 190 ($2.39) to GBX 250 ($3.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 160 ($2.01) to GBX 200 ($2.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £821.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20,000.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 192.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, insider Hanno Damm sold 34,319 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.41), for a total value of £65,892.48 ($82,769.10). Also, insider Claire Davenport bought 2,642 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £4,966.96 ($6,239.12). Company insiders own 8.42% of the company's stock.

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

