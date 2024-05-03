TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) vs. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Financial Survey

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

TXO Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.5%. TXO Partners pays out -69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TXO Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

TXO Partners has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXO Partners -27.31% 6.89% 5.16% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 75.26% 77.49% 77.49%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXO Partners $380.72 million 1.47 -$103.99 million ($3.32) -5.50 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $10.69 million 2.54 $8.05 million $0.18 3.22

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TXO Partners. TXO Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TXO Partners and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXO Partners 0 0 1 1 3.50 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

TXO Partners currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.39%. Given TXO Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of TXO Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats TXO Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners, L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

