UBS Group Increases Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $368.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from $340.00 to $368.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.64.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $312.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $322.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 218.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 131,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

