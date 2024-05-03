UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of UDR worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in UDR by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of UDR by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of UDR by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.
UDR Stock Performance
NYSE UDR opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.02.
UDR Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.
UDR Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UDR
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.