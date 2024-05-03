United Homes Group (UHG) to Release Earnings on Friday

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. United Homes Group had a negative return on equity of 76.74% and a net margin of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UHG opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. United Homes Group has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $326.98 million, a P/E ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

