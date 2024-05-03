Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $207.70, but opened at $225.41. Valmont Industries shares last traded at $236.18, with a volume of 81,053 shares.

The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,526,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,507,000 after purchasing an additional 146,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,143,000 after purchasing an additional 119,201 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,332,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

