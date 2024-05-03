Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.42

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.42 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 33.30 ($0.42). Van Elle shares last traded at GBX 34.60 ($0.43), with a volume of 26,862 shares traded.

Van Elle Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The company has a market capitalization of £35.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,153.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

Further Reading

