Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 363724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.
The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.
Vector Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.
Vector Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78.
Vector Group Company Profile
Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.
