Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.75

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and traded as low as $15.43. Veolia Environnement shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 48,716 shares changing hands.

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48.

Veolia Environnement Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.6638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Veolia Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

