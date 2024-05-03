Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 20.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VRT opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,362,790 shares of company stock valued at $306,451,347. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

