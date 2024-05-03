VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,436,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,313,000 after buying an additional 1,602,449 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 738,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,417,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,196,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VICI. Mizuho cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

Insider Activity

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.