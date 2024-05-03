Videndum (LON:VID) PT Lowered to GBX 450

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.28) to GBX 450 ($5.65) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.

Get Videndum alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital lowered shares of Videndum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Videndum

Videndum Trading Up 1.1 %

About Videndum

Shares of VID stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of £268.47 million, a PE ratio of -1,187.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 296.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 316.10. Videndum has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 794 ($9.97).

(Get Free Report)

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.