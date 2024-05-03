Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $42.00 at TD Securities

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VNOM. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Viper Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

VNOM opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $8,506,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 289,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

