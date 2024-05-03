Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.93, but opened at $9.89. Weave Communications shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 402,090 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

WEAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 856.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 149,752 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,042,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 613,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,984,000 after acquiring an additional 808,248 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications Stock Down 20.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $613.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

