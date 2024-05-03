Wells Fargo & Company Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $234.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $217.00 to $234.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $103.28 and a 12-month high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after buying an additional 3,260,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

