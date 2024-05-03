Wells Fargo & Company Increases American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $89.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEP. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

View Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $92.88.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 308,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,225,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,199,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,222,000 after purchasing an additional 30,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.