Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WERN. Barclays downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,110,000 after acquiring an additional 812,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,021,000 after purchasing an additional 565,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,369,000 after purchasing an additional 282,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after buying an additional 249,838 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

