Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Walker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$102.22 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WDO. CIBC raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.33.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$10.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$6.33 and a one year high of C$11.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.71.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

