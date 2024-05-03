William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thryv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Thryv’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Thryv Stock Performance

THRY opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. Thryv has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $866.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $236.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,527,279.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 5.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 71,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 252,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Stories

