Wolfspeed Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 21,674 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average volume of 12,062 call options.
Wolfspeed Stock Performance
NYSE:WOLF opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.64. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on WOLF. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.
Wolfspeed Company Profile
Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.
