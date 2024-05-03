XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of XOMA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for XOMA’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XOMA. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 8.68. The company has a market cap of $296.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. XOMA has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 886.91% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XOMA stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in XOMA were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.