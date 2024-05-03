Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,441 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,779,000 after buying an additional 75,735 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 202.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $162.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

