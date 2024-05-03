Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMKR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $780,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $87,052.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,485.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $780,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock worth $2,494,720. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

