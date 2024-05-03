Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 104.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $312.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $322.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.