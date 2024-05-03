Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.89, but opened at $40.22. Zillow Group shares last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 2,061,614 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on Z. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $320,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508 over the last three months. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.85.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

