Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.44, but opened at $39.79. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zillow Group shares last traded at $38.48, with a volume of 438,155 shares traded.

ZG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $178,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $268,888.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

