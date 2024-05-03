Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) & Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Head to Head Survey

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) and Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Get Coeptis Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Coeptis Therapeutics and Zura Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeptis Therapeutics N/A -794.75% -322.86% Zura Bio N/A -82.30% -66.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Zura Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Zura Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeptis Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zura Bio 0 0 4 1 3.20

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Coeptis Therapeutics and Zura Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Coeptis Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 711.69%. Zura Bio has a consensus target price of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 276.15%. Given Coeptis Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coeptis Therapeutics is more favorable than Zura Bio.

Risk and Volatility

Coeptis Therapeutics has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zura Bio has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coeptis Therapeutics and Zura Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeptis Therapeutics $80,000.00 166.74 -$21.27 million ($0.84) -0.44 Zura Bio N/A N/A -$69.24 million N/A N/A

Coeptis Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Zura Bio.

Summary

Zura Bio beats Coeptis Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy. The company has collaboration with Statera BioPharma to develop and commercialize STAT-201 for Crohn's disease; and Vici Health Sciences, LLC to co-develop and share ownership rights to CPT60621 for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

About Zura Bio

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.