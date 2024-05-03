Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSRM. Scotiabank lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Desjardins lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

