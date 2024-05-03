Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.98% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Zynex alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zynex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on Zynex

Zynex Price Performance

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $366.63 million, a PE ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. Zynex has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Zynex had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Zynex by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 118,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zynex by 10.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Zynex by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Zynex by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.