1,060 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $234.62 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

