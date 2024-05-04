1,174 Shares in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ScanSource by 23.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the third quarter worth $36,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $884.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

