1,551 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 121.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,367,000 after buying an additional 999,443 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,208,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,945,000 after purchasing an additional 533,321 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 769,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,147,000 after purchasing an additional 434,284 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,663,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,485,000 after buying an additional 210,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $134.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.42. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on YUM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $3,228,698. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.