168 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter valued at about $6,223,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 6.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 48.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $2,892,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Pendarvis purchased 328 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,256.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 942 shares of company stock valued at $226,897. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WD-40

WD-40 Stock Down 0.3 %

WDFC stock opened at $230.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $182.53 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.89 and a 200 day moving average of $243.27.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.