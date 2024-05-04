1,717 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,359 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,084,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,281,000 after buying an additional 169,395 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,358,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,834,000 after acquiring an additional 335,750 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPK opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

