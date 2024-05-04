2,416 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $91.23 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.