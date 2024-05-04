2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

Get 2U alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Report on TWOU

2U Stock Up 26.6 %

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.93. 2U has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $4.81.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that 2U will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 2U by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of 2U by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

(Get Free Report

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.