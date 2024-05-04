3,674 Shares in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Choreo LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Building & Construction ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKB. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PKB opened at $71.15 on Friday. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $62.86.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.