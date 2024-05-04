3,674 Shares in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Choreo LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKB. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period.
Invesco Building & Construction ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA PKB opened at $71.15 on Friday. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $62.86.
Invesco Building & Construction ETF Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Building & Construction ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.