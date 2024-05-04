4,654 Shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 458,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 55,179 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $947,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 155,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 583,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 201,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 2.50. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $12.14.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

