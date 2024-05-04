486 Shares in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 486 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 33,602 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,375,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

