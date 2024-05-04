4,927 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

