533 Shares in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 533 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 37.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in XPO by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $112.56 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.74.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.65.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

