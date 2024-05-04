Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 440 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,740,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,544,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,586,865,000 after purchasing an additional 209,085 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $941.55.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $887.89 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $272.40 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $865.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $646.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

