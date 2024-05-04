Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Eos Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $245.87 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.