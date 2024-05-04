Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,726,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after buying an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,318,000 after buying an additional 1,389,233 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $81.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

